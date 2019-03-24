O’Rourke: Trump ‘beyond the shadow of a doubt, sought to collude with the Russian government’

While speaking on Saturday, 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated that President Trump, “beyond the shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government,” to influence the election.

O’Rourke said, “You have a president, who in my opinion, beyond the shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power, to undermine and influence our elections, the sanctity of the ballot box, the ability for each and every single one of us to make informed decisions about those who seek to represent us, and hold positions of public trust.”

He added, “If you’re wondering about collusion, then when you saw the president of the United States standing next to the leader of Russia on that stage in Helsinki, Finland, defending him and taking his word for it against our own intelligence community in our country, in George Will’s words, not mine, that is collusion in action.”

O’Rourke further stated, “Ultimately, I believe this will be decided at the ballot box in 2020” by the voters.


