'Orweillian': London Votes To 'Arrest & Prosecute' Pro-Life Christians

Image Credits: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

The London Assembly has been called “illiberal” and Orwellian after voting to call on the mayor “to clarify the powers available to [police] to arrest and prosecute” pro-life campaigners who pray near abortion clinics and offer support to mothers, accusing them of “harassment”.

The motion, passed Thursday and proposed by Labour members Dr. Onkar Sahotam and Fiona Twycross, labelled pro-life activists (pictured, above) and Christian women’s support groups “anti-choice campaigners” and accused them of “obstruction, intimidation and harassment”.

However, the Good Counsel Network (GCN), the pro-life group concerned, say there has not been a single conviction or caution from police in their 23 years of prayer vigils and outreach gatherings in Ealing, West London, near the Marie Stopes abortion clinic, where their campaigning began.

