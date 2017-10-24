Oscar-Winning Director Paul Haggis Suggests Hollywood Pedophilia Cover-Up

Oscar-winning writer-director Paul Haggis suggested Hollywood may be covering up serious allegations of child sexual abuse amid the continued industry fallout from from the scandal surrounding decades of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against disgraced super-producer Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with The Guardian Sunday, the two-time Oscar-winning writer and director of Crash said that while much of Hollywood’s self-examination in the wake of the Weinstein scandal has been about the entertainment industry’s treatment of women, he would not discount the numerous allegations made by former child stars of sexual abuse, including those previously made by Corey Feldman and the late Corey Haim.

“It is not an innocent place and never has been,” Haggis told the paper of Hollywood. “Most of this behaviour has been aimed at women, but I am sure that former child stars such as Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, who have both made allegations in the past that no one took seriously, are worth considering, too.”

Read more