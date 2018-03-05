Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Says Penis-Free Oscar Statue Is Hollywood’s Ideal Man

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel went all in on the #MeToo movement in his opening monologue, saying that if Hollywood can stop harassing women, they “will only have to deal with harassment all the time in every other place they go.”

Kimmel also pointed to a massive Oscar statuette on the stage and said he was Hollywood’s perfect man.

“Keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and, most importantly, no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations,” the host joked.

“Here’s how clueless Hollywood is about women: We made a movie called ‘What Women Want’ and it starred Mel Gibson,” Kimmel added.

He pointed to Best Picture nominee “The Shape of Water,” saying it represented “the year men screwed up so baldly women starting dating fish.”

