'Our gun laws in the US don’t make sense’: Obama Blasts Second Amendment in Speech to Brazil Audience

Former US President Barack Obama told a Brazilian audience that gun laws in America are so bad anyone can get a gun at any time.

In a speech at the VTEX Day digital conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, the 44th president lamented the Sandy Hook tragedy before attacking the Second Amendment.

“The most difficult day that I’ve had, was the day where there was a shooting at a school. Uh, where, 20 small children were shot, as well as some teachers,” he stated. “I had to go and comfort the parents.”

Obama goes on to say anyone can purchase any type of gun with little to no regulation, and claimed “machine guns” can be bought over the internet.

“Some of you may be aware our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense,” Obama said, “Anybody can buy any weapon any time — without much if any regulation, they can buy it over the Internet, they can buy machine guns.”

He went on to claim he was sad he’d been unable to change gun laws following the school shooting.

“For me, having to speak to parents who have lost a child, just two days, or a day, after it happened, uh, and not being able to assure them that, um, that would change, that we would fix this,” he continued. “I couldn’t bring the children back, but I couldn’t even, uh, promise them that we would change the laws so that this wouldn’t happen to somebody else’s children.”