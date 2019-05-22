Outdoors Company Refuses City Demand To Take Down Massive American Flag

A North Carolina-based outdoor and recreation company is refusing city demands to take down a huge American flag on its property.

Officials with the City of Statesville filed an injunction against Camping World and Gander Outdoors requiring them to obey a city ordinance detailing the allowed size of flags on its RV property.

It asks them to remove their 40 x 80 foot flag in accordance with an ordinance that allows dimensions of 40 x 25 feet, or face a fine of $50 per day.

The company responded in a Facebook post, saying they won’t back down.

“Many cities like Statesville have requested that Camping World and Gander Outdoors take down their American Flags,” a Facebook post from Camping World says. “We won’t do it! Stand with us.”

“This is about our veterans, military and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country,” Camping World said. “They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will not take it down!”

The company CEO Marcus Lemonis added, “I don’t care if it goes to $500 a day. It’s not coming down.”

“My family has been car dealers, had been car dealers since the 1960s, and our key trademark was always flying our flag in our dealership in south Florida,” he said. “My family is largely immigrants of the country.”

