Outgoing Sessions Takes Final Shot at Obama Legacy

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to sharply curtail federal authority aimed at curtailing abuse and civil rights violations at local police departments across the country by directing U.S. attorneys to limit the use of consent decrees and settlement agreements.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in one of his final acts before President Donald Trump ousted him, said the Justice Department could investigate alleged legal violations but that “special caution” was required before resolving any disputes with states or local entities, the department said late Thursday.

Sessions has long opposed consent decrees between the Justice Department and police departments in cities such as Chicago and Baltimore to institute reforms, which were heavily utilized in the Obama administration, and sought to delay or overturn them.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Dems Actively Trying to Steal Fla. Election - Report

Dems Actively Trying to Steal Fla. Election – Report

Government
Comments
Federal judge blocks Keystone pipeline

Federal judge blocks Keystone pipeline

Government
Comments

President moves to restrict asylum access at border

Government
comments

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Broken Ribs After Fall

Government
comments

Sessions Weighing Bid to Win Back Former Senate Seat

Government
comments

Comments