'Outlawing Guns' Not The Answer, Florida Student Tells Brian Williams

Banning guns won’t prevent future events like Wednesday’s school shooting, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student told MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

Williams was attempting to bait senior Brandon Minoff into an anti-gun comment.

Minoff survived Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school in Parkland which left 17 dead and several injured.

Fishing for a pro-gun control response, Williams asked, “If you were a lawmaker, an adult in a decision-making position, how would you stop, do you think, the kind of thing that happened today?”

“Gun-wise I don’t think there’s any way to prevent it,” Minoff answered. “You outlaw guns it just creates a higher demand for it.”

“I think it has to do with mental health, though,” Minoff added. “If he’s been expelled three different times from three different schools, I think he needs to be helped out.”

Ex-student and suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, is described as “troubled,” and may take medication for emotional issues, according to family members.

On Thursday President Trump vowed to tackle mental health issues and wrote on twitter that the shooter was “mentally disturbed.”