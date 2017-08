Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Although there was violence and arrests, the media, and even the President, praised the “peaceful protestors” of free speech who showed up to “Fight the Right” (throwing bottles of urine and at least 33 arrested). The multi-ethnic free speech rally in Boston was organized by college students who were tired of censorship. Senate candidate, scientist and entrepreneur Shiv Ayyadurai, one of the speakers, recounts the event.