Outrage After British TV Promotes Pedophilia as “Age-Gap Love"

A UK media network has prompted outrage after a documentary report appeared to normalize pedophilia.

The UK’s Channel 5 My5 network (owned by Viacom) is accused of promoting pedophilia under the guise of “age-gap love” with an episode regarding a relationship between a 47-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, which began when the man was 44 and she was 16.

“Originally a friend of her Mum and over the years became close to her children too,” the program describes the relationship origins between Beth and Andy.

While the age of consent in the UK is 16, commenters expressed their discontent with the program highlighting what is essentially considered pedophilia in many places.

Many on Twitter also accused the man in the report of child abuse for sexually grooming the girl at a young age in order to cultivate the relationship.


