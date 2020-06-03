Outrage After Dog Seen Being Strangled by Rioter On Camera Found Dead

Footage showing a Memphis rioter strangling a dog on live TV sparked outrage after the canine was reportedly later found dead.

In sick footage seen Monday during a live shot from WATN Local 24, the man can be seen behind a reporter bragging he stole a puppy before lifting a dog by its collar and swinging it around.

A follow-up from animal rights activists claimed the dog was later found dead.

“Dog has been confirmed dead,” wrote an animal rights activist on Facebook. “He tied a cable around the dogs neck and hung him on a fence. Please help identify him. Animals did nothing and their voice needs heard just as much.” [sic]

The call for justice was taken up by a Facebook group named the “Justice for Dogs Network,” and echoed by animal welfare group The Kris Kelly Foundation, which offered a $500 reward “to find this man at a protest on Beale Street.”

A petition, signed by over 66 thousand people as of writing, also appeared at Change.org calling for the arrest of, and a maximum sentence for the man seen with the dog:

“The sick torture on live tv and eventual hanging/murder of an innocent animal on a fence is horrendous!” states the petition.

“We demand Memphis Police and DA take immediate action arrest and enforce maximum penalty for this innocent, voiceless, dog. This is a horrible act from a dangerous man obviously without conscious. Show the country we will not tolerate animal abuse and we will stop it!”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Antifa defaces WW2 monument to those who defeated fascist Nazis because “fascist”, and defaces monuments to Lincoln & Black Civil War soldiers because “racist”. And as America burns the FBI virtue signals about Gay Pride Month but is clueless about who is pre-positioning bricks at riot sites.

Save 60% on all of our hottest products during our Across the Board Flash Sale!