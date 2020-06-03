Outrage After Dog Seen Being Strangled by Rioter On Camera Found Dead

Footage showing a Memphis rioter strangling a dog on live TV sparked outrage after the canine was reportedly later found dead.

In sick footage seen Monday during a live shot from WATN Local 24, the man can be seen behind a reporter bragging he stole a puppy before lifting a dog by its collar and swinging it around.

A follow-up from animal rights activists claimed the dog was later found dead.

“Dog has been confirmed dead,” wrote an animal rights activist on Facebook. “He tied a cable around the dogs neck and hung him on a fence. Please help identify him. Animals did nothing and their voice needs heard just as much.” [sic]

The call for justice was taken up by a Facebook group named the “Justice for Dogs Network,” and echoed by animal welfare group The Kris Kelly Foundation, which offered a $500 reward “to find this man at a protest on Beale Street.”

A petition, signed by over 66 thousand people as of writing, also appeared at Change.org calling for the arrest of, and a maximum sentence for the man seen with the dog:

“The sick torture on live tv and eventual hanging/murder of an innocent animal on a fence is horrendous!” states the petition.

“We demand Memphis Police and DA take immediate action arrest and enforce maximum penalty for this innocent, voiceless, dog. This is a horrible act from a dangerous man obviously without conscious. Show the country we will not tolerate animal abuse and we will stop it!”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Antifa defaces WW2 monument to those who defeated fascist Nazis because “fascist”, and defaces monuments to Lincoln & Black Civil War soldiers because “racist”. And as America burns the FBI virtue signals about Gay Pride Month but is clueless about who is pre-positioning bricks at riot sites.

Save 60% on all of our hottest products during our Across the Board Flash Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Limbaugh: Obama Trying to Distract from His ‘Silent Coup'

Limbaugh: Obama Trying to Distract from His ‘Silent Coup’

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Soy Boy Mocked For Crying Hysterically As Peer Unnecessarily Applies Tourniquet

Antifa Soy Boy Mocked For Crying Hysterically As Peer Unnecessarily Applies Tourniquet

U.S. News
Comments

NYC Protest Crowd Chants ‘De Blasio, Resign’

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Claims ‘White Supremacists’ Are Posing As Antifa And Calling For Violence

U.S. News
comments

Video: Journalist Scolds NYT For Spreading ANTIFA Propaganda

U.S. News
comments

Comments