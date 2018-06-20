Outrage After Twitter Ignores Peter Fonda’s Shocking Barron, Rape Comments

Prominent conservatives are criticizing Twitter for not taking down the account of actor Peter Fonda after he called for Barron Trump’s kidnapping and confinement with pedophiles over the president’s immigration policy.

“I think it is funny how Twitter and @Jack support keeping families together but will allow Peter Fonda to talk about kidnapping Barron Trump. They leave him verified and he should be removed from Twitter,” Washington Examiner contributor Michael Moates tweeted Wednesday.

Commentator Mark Dice pointed out that Trump advisor Roger Stone’s account was permanently banned from Twitter for saying much milder comments compared to Fonda.

“So Roger Stone got permanently banned from Twitter for swearing at CNN, but Peter Fonda makes rape threats to a child and Twitter lets him keep his account. Twitter’s leadership is despicable,” he tweeted.

“Can anyone tell me why Peter Fonda – @iamfonda – still has a Twitter account or is threatening sexual violence against children allowed now?” Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr. also retweeted the following:

“Will Twitter, Twitter Support suspend @iamfonda for using this platform to call for an innocent child to be put in a cage with pedophiles?”

Fonda sparked an uproar on Twitter after calling for the president’s son to be kidnapped and thrown into a cage with pedophiles, as well as the public rape and whipping of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Will CEO Jack Dorsey take action and uphold his company’s Terms of Service?

Don’t wait around. It took 20 hours for Twitter to take down the account of Occupy Wall Street NYC, who advocated the murder of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in reaction to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

According to the Hateful Conduct Policy clause of Twitter’s Terms of Service, “You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.”

Fonda recently issued an apology to the Trump family, saying he was “impassioned and distraught” over the president’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” he said in a statement.

“Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”