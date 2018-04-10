Outrage After Two Men Sentenced to Probation In Brutal Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

There will be no jail time for two men involved in the brutal gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Like two other defendants before them Tommy Williams, 20, and Clarence Williams, 19, each received a minimum of 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, with a maximum of life on probation.

The family of the young victim was outraged after learning the sentence Tuesday.

“There was six of them and they gang-raped my granddaughter,” said the girl’s grandfather, who got in a shouting match with the Williams’ family members and was forced to leave. He protested the plea bargain, angrily stating the men should do time.

