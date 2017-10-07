Outrage as University of Nevada professor is caught on camera blaming TRUMP for Mandalay Bay massacre

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor was secretly filmed by one of her students during class telling them that President Donald Trump may be partly to blame for last Sunday night’s horrific massacre that killed 58 people and wounded over 400.

Tessa Winkelmann, an assistant professor at UNLV, made the remarks Thursday to her History 407 class, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She was recorded by an anonymous student saying that she thought ‘people will die’ in the aftermath of Trump’s election.

‘Right when he got elected, I told my classes, three semesters ago, that some of us won’t be affected by this presidency, but others are going to die,’ Winkelmann says in the video obtained by the newspaper.

‘Other people will die because of this.’

