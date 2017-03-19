Outrage at Donald Trump Nazi billboard with 'dollar sign Swastikas' in downtown Phoenix

A new billboard in Phoenix that depicts President Donald Trump as Hitler surrounded by dollar sign swastikas is raising some eyebrows.

Artist Karen Fiorito reportedly designed the billboard on Grand Avenue which shows Trump and red nuclear explosions surrounded by the hate symbols.

On the other side of the billboard is an image with hands signing ‘unity’ in sign language.

Fiorito wrote on Facebook: ‘Still awaiting the backlash, death threats and the like. Wish I had time to drive to Phoenix to see the reactions of people on the street!’

Limited Liability Corporation which supports the arts gave Fiorito the opportunity to make the anti-Trump billboard according to Fox 29.

