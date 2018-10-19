Outrage Over Low Sentence for Migrants Who Gang Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Outrage has sparked across Germany after lenient sentences (as little as a year and eight months, suspended) were given to a migrant gang that took turns raping a 13-year-old girl.

Eight migrants, aged 14 to 17 who held Bulgarian citizenship – raped the victim at a swimming pool in Velbert, Germany and dragged her into the woods as she made her way home, as reported by Der Speigel.

Two of the six migrants took turns sexually assaulting the teen while the others watched, with at least one of them filming the incident on a cell phone.

