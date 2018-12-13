Over 100 Illegals Caught in South Texas Smuggling Attempt

Border Patrol agents in South Texas reportedly captured over 100 illegal aliens being trafficked in a single human smuggling event.

Video released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector shows a throng of illegals being corralled by agents during a nighttime bust.

“#BorderPatrol encounters over one hundred family units and unacommpanied children near McAllen, Texas in the #RGV Rio Grande Valley,” a caption for the video reads.

In a press release, CBP announced the bust was made by McAllen agents near the border town of Abram, Texas.

“Upon arrival, agents requested additional support for a group totaling over 100 subjects. Agents took custody of 113 illegal aliens, mainly comprised of family units and unaccompanied children from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Kosovo,” CBP reported.

“Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly.”

In another bust earlier this week, agents near Roma, Texas, captured two MS-13 gang members and two previously deported illegals who had committed child sex crimes.

The Rio Grande Valley sector has seen an increase in illegal crossings, amid news that a massive migrant caravan will soon be reaching the US.

Last week, we reported agents in South Texas arrested over 1,900 illegals in a single weekend.

Over the past few weeks, President Trump has stepped up pressure on Dems to approve funding for a wall on the southern border, which he says Mexico will pay for via the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

….People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

