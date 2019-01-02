Over 100 Illegals Tear Gassed By Border Patrol After Attempting To Sneak Into US On New Year's Eve

Around 100 Central American caravan migrants faced tear gas by U.S. Border Patrol agents after trying to sneak across the U.S. southern border from Tijuana, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve.

“Once again we have had a violent mob of migrants attempt to enter the United States illegally by attacking our agents with projectiles,” DHS spokesperson Katie Waldman said Tuesday.

While people in San Diego were ringing in the New Year with friends, #BorderPatrol Agents a few miles away were being assaulted w/rocks at the US/Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/f6uESI3kSc — Rodney Scott (@RSScott_BP252) January 2, 2019

“As has happened before – in this and previous administrations – our personnel used the minimum force necessary to defend themselves, defend our border, and restore order. The agents involved should be applauded for handling the situation with no reported injuries to the attackers.”

“Initial reporting indicates that once the attempted illegal entry was thwarted by agents, the mob began pushing women and minors to the front, forcing minors to climb dangerous concertina wire, and encouraged conveniently invited media to begin filming their illegal acts,” Waldman added.

“Unfortunately, Congress continues to ignore the professional advice from the men and women of the Border Patrol who have told them that walls work.”

In an additional statement released on its website, Customs and Border Patrol explained how the incident unfolded and the countermeasures they deployed to stop the illegal incursion.

“Last night, an approximately 150 migrants attempted to illegally enter the United States by climbing over and crawling under border fence in San Diego Sector. Due to CBP’s increased presence, a first group of 45 turned back towards Mexico. Shortly thereafter, migrants began throwing rocks over the fence at the CBP agents and officers. Several teenagers, wrapped in heavy jackets, blankets and rubber mats were put over the concertina wire,” the agency stated.

STRIKING PHOTO: Rather than face long waits at ports of entry, a Honduran migrant family climbs over the border fence with the U.S. at Tijuana, Mexico, to hand themselves over to Border Patrol. Credit: @dochoadeolza / @AP pic.twitter.com/LxjdQel826 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 27, 2018

“Agents deployed smoke, pepper spray and CS gas to a position upwind of the rock throwers and south of the border fence. The deployments were not directed at the migrants attempting entry on the U.S. side or at the fence line. The rock throwers were located south of the fence, in an elevated position both above the border fence area and the incursion attempt.”

“These countermeasures successfully suppressed the rock throwers causing them to flee the area. Most of the migrants attempting the incursion, to include those with children, returned to Mexico via a hole under the fence and by climbing over the fence.”

This comes amid the partial government shutdown, now currently in its second week, over Democrats’ refusal to provide the U.S. with border wall funding.