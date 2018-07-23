Over 100,000 Sign Petition Calling For ABC To Fire Whoopi Goldberg

Over 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired from her job hosting The View on ABC after she blew up on Jeanine Pirro during a segment last week.

The original petition called for 50,000 signatures in response to Whoopi allegedly screaming and spitting at Pirro, but that goal has been raised to 150,000 after an overwhelming turnout.

Once completed, the petition papers will be sent to the front door of ABC studios in Burbank, Ca.

Read the petition here:

On Thursday, Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro had a heated debate that took a dark turn after the cameras turned off. According to an interview with Judge Jeanine on Sean Hannity’s radio program, Goldberg verbally harassed Pirro on her way out. Pirro said that Goldberg spit on her and said “Get the [BLEEP] out of here” before ultimately exiting ABC studios. If a conservative host would have acted in this manner, you can GUARANTEE that they would have been fired on the spot! This petition is a direct message to ABC to FIRE liberal host Whoopi Goldberg for her disgusting way of treating Judge Jeanine! Once we hit our goal of 50,000 supporters, we will send this petition to the front door of ABC studios in Burbank, CA. [UPDATE – We have crushed through all of our goals so far and are now shooting for 150,000!] Add your name NOW to make your voice heard!!!

Below is the original clip of Whoopi and Pirro arguing on The View over whether or not Goldberg has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Watch Pirro tell Sean Hannity how Whoopi followed her backstage and accosted her after the argument.