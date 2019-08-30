Over 150 Migrants Jump Fence from Morocco to Spain

More than 150 migrants crossed the border fence at Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta early on Friday, Reuters reported. At least six Spanish police officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to stop them, a government spokesman in the city said.

The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Morocco’s northern coast are a magnet for illegal African migrants trying to reach Europe. The enclaves are surrounded by a 6-metre-high fence topped with razor wire.

“Around 250 migrants tried to jump over the fence and some 155 made it,” the spokesman said. “It has not been as violent as in the past.”

The incident in Ceuta coincided with the arrival in Spain of a Spanish warship carrying 15 migrants who had been stranded at sea following Italy’s refusal to take them in.


Related Articles

Police Rounding Up Hong Kong Activists

Police Rounding Up Hong Kong Activists

World News
Comments
Communist China Plans Largest Military Parade in Its History for 70th Anniversary

Communist China Plans Largest Military Parade in Its History for 70th Anniversary

World News
Comments

Trump: China’s ‘Been Ripping Us Off For Billions And Billions Of Dollars Like Babies

World News
Comments

Thousands Returned to Mexico Under Trump Immigration Policy

World News
Comments

The Truth About the Hong Kong Protests

World News
Comments

Comments