Over 180K Sign Petition to Boycott Jimmy Kimmel Over Melania Attacks

A petition to boycott late night host Jimmy Kimmel after he mocked First Lady Melania Trump has reached over 180,000 signatures.

The petition, which now seeks 200,000 signatures after reaching its initial goal of 50,000, calls on people to boycott The Jimmy Kimmel Show after the host appeared to bully Melania over the way she read a children’s book during Easter.

“On Monday night [last Monday], left-wing host Jimmy Kimmel showed his true bigotry by mocking the way our First Lady was reading a children’s book during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House,” the petition reads.

“In the past he has claimed to be tolerant of all immigrants, but he openly made fun of her accent and his crowd laughed along. He even reenacted the way she says ‘This and That’.”

“Then, he told his immigrant counterpart, Guillermo, that he too could be First Lady,” the petition continues. “It’s clear that his entire goal was to insult her intelligence just because of the way she speaks.”

The petition, which has been picked up by several news outlets including Fox News, will be delivered to ABC/Disney Studios in Burbank.

Kimmel’s mocking of Melania last week led to a spat between him and Fox News host Sean Hannity, who labeled the late night host “ass clown Kimmel.”

Kimmel responded to Hannity during a segment on his show and continued his attacks on Twitter, where he made a homosexual joke at the expense of Hannity and President Trump.

Don't worry – just keep tweeting – you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO https://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Hannity called on Kimmel to issue an apology to Melania, but it never came.

On top of being a pervert you really are dumb, even with 100 writers. I have not been partners with @Disney since 2007. I’m really trying to help you here; CALL IGER! Apologize to the First Lady and I’ll stop. If not, I will NEVER stop. EVER! https://t.co/PQU2HtSakZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018

On Sunday, Kimmel issued an apology – to the gay community.

It remains to be seen whether the late night comedian will ever apologize to the First Lady.

