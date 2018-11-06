Over 30,000 Died in 2015 From Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Drug-resistant bacteria killed more than 33,000 people in the European Union in 2015, according to new research published this week warning that superbugs were “threatening modern healthcare.”

In a study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, an EU-wide team of doctors examined data on more than a dozen combinations of antibiotic-resistant bacteria across the continent, and developed a model for infection and death rates of five types of bug.

They found that more than 670,000 people fell ill in 2015 from these five strains, and an estimated 33,110 died as a result.

