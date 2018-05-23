Over 450 Caravan Migrants Entered US

More than 450 people from the illegal immigrant caravan managed to make it into the U.S., officials told Congress Tuesday.

Of those just 122 were arrested for jumping the border, while more than 330 others showed up at official ports of entry and demanded asylum, the officials told the House Homeland Security Committee, giving the first complete look at the effects of the caravan.

Despite a very public zero tolerance policy the Trump administration announced for the caravan, authorities have announced charges against only a small fraction of the 122 people who jumped the border.

