Over A Third Of Americans Don't Know What First Amendment Says

This morning, my colleague Robby Soave shared the troubling finding that 44 percent of students at four-year universities wrongly believe that the Constitution doesn’t protect hate speech. I have some more bad news: Ignorance about our foundational liberties does not stop at the college campus’ edge.

When pollsters from the Annenberg Public Policy Center asked what rights the First Amendment protects, fewer than half of American adults (48 percent) were able to conjure the words “freedom of speech”—and that was the most popular answer. Just 15 percent came up with “freedom of religion.” Nintey-seven out of 100 did not remember that petitioning the government is covered.

Overall, more than a third (37 percent) said they didn’t know or couldn’t name any rights protected by the First Amendment.

