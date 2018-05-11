Overdue "Solar Storm" to Spark Crisis

A huge space storm is long overdue which could wreak havoc on technology on Earth, researchers have warned.

In September 1859, the sun unleashed a series of powerful solar flares that were so powerful telegraph operators’ offices experienced a surge in electricity which resulted on some buildings setting on fire.

The solar storm, which is known as the Carrington Event, which hit 160 years ago was so powerful that its southern auroras could be seen as far north as Queensland in Australia and northern auroras were seen as far south as Cuba.

