Overrunning America With Illegals Is The Plan

The Democrats want a stable voter base in America. Mike Adam explains.


Related Articles

Swedish Gang Violence to Escalate - Police

Swedish Gang Violence to Escalate – Police

Globalism
Comments
Catholic Children Forced to Learn Islamic Songs at Austrian School

Catholic Children Forced to Learn Islamic Songs at Austrian School

Globalism
Comments

Globalist Pope Criticizes Trump Administration For Migrant Family Separation

Globalism
Comments

The Rise of Right-Wing Europe

Globalism
Comments

EU Attempts Damage Control Before Migration Summit

Globalism
Comments

Comments