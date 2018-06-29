Overwhelming Majority in Eastern, Southern Europe Want to Preserve Christianity

The majority of people in the central, eastern and southern European countries are against migration and think preserving Christian culture important, a new survey Nezopont Institute released on Thursday shows.

The survey was conducted by phone, between May 11 and June 11, on representative samples of 1,000 people in 11 countries including Hungary, Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Fully 74 percent of respondents thought that immigration from outside the continent was “not good” for Europe. The ratio was lowest in Germany and Austria, where 53 and 56 percent were against migration, respectively. Those saying that migration was good for the EU came to 5 percent in Hungary, 8 percent in Bulgaria, 11 percent in Slovakia and 13 percent in the Czech Republic, Nezopont said.

