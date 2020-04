While investigating a local officer-involved shooting in Austin, Texas, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer was attacked Saturday by a group of far-left protesters after they discovered who he is.

Learn more about the shooting below:



Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look And Info On Officer Involved Shooting In Austin, Texas https://t.co/gYZnaKOGUk — America Rising (@AmericaRising7) April 25, 2020

