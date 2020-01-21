Owen Shroyer Gives Impassioned Speech To Gun Rights Activists in Virginia

Watch Infowars’ Owen Shroyer lead tens of thousands of patriots in chants of “USA, USA, USA,” and “Resign Ralph,” as citizens from around the country gathered on the historic Richmond, Virginia State Capitol to defend the Constitution.

This cinematic scene is only a glimpse of what’s to come if anti-gun Democrat politicians continue to step on the God-given rights of American citizens.

This cinematic scene is only a glimpse of what's to come if anti-gun Democrat politicians continue to step on the God-given rights of American citizens.

