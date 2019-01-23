Owen Shroyer To Press Charges Against Women's March Protester That Sexually Assaulted Him

Callers to the show weigh in on whether or not Owen Shroyer should file charges against the woman who sexually assaulted him at the women’s march in D.C.

Some say he should focus on more important matters, while others say he should hold her accountable for her atrocious entitled behavior.

In the end, Shroyer has decided to press charges and expose the hypocrisy of the radical left.

The clip, cut for Twitter, has been seen over half a million times alone.

Here is the moment I was sexually assaulted by a #WomensMarch2019 protester. She laughed about it. The crowd cheered it. The police did nothing. pic.twitter.com/sp93ny0VlU — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 21, 2019

