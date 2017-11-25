Oxford Circus alert caused by 'altercation' between two men, say police

Image Credits: Screenshot.

An “altercation” between two men on a Tube platform is thought to be the reason behind a mass evacuation in central London on Friday, police have said.

Several people were injured and nine were taken to hospital after chaos and confusion erupted at the busy Oxford Circus station.

Armed police swooped on the station and along Oxford Street after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Armed officers from BTP and MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) were quickly on scene. The area was searched swiftly and the station was re-opened.

“Officers believe an altercation erupted between two men on the platform.”

