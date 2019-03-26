OxyContin Producer Reaches $270 Million Settlement in Opioid Crisis Suit - Source

Image Credits: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma has reached an agreement with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office to settle a lawsuit that accused it of helping ignite the nationwide opioid crisis, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

The details of the settlement are expected to be released at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The Wall Street Journal reported the agreement totaled $270 million.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Purdue and other manufacturers faced a trial in May in a case brought by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. Accusations against the Stamford, Connecticut-based company include downplaying the addiction risk of opioids while overstating the benefits.

Read more


Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry gave a statement on the current power of corporations and what may lie ahead for Big Tech.


Related Articles

YouTube Deletes Joe Rogan Podcast After Lobbying by George Soros Front Group

YouTube Deletes Joe Rogan Podcast After Lobbying by George Soros Front Group

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Stops Taxpayer-Backed Mortgages for Illegals

Trump Stops Taxpayer-Backed Mortgages for Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Giuliani Demands Apology From CNN Host Live On Air Over Russiagate

U.S. News
comments

Don Jr: Adam Schiff Is the ‘Leader of the Tinfoil Hat Brigade’ — ‘Flagrantly Lying to the American People’

U.S. News
comments

The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald Alleges He Was Banned From MSNBC

U.S. News
comments

Comments