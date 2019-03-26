OxyContin Producer Reaches $270 Million Settlement in Opioid Crisis Suit - Source

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma has reached an agreement with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office to settle a lawsuit that accused it of helping ignite the nationwide opioid crisis, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to CNBC.

The details of the settlement are expected to be released at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The Wall Street Journal reported the agreement totaled $270 million.

Purdue and other manufacturers faced a trial in May in a case brought by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. Accusations against the Stamford, Connecticut-based company include downplaying the addiction risk of opioids while overstating the benefits.

