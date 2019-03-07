Pa. County Returns To Paper Ballots For Elections

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s back to the future in Butler County, a return to those old-fashioned paper voting ballots.

“It feels like we’re going backwards in some ways,” Butler County Commission chair Leslie Osche told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “However, obviously this was a mandate that came down from the state, from the governor, that said that we needed to move to some sort of paper ballot tracking system before the 2020 elections. And so we did make a recommendation yesterday to go to a paper ballot scan system.”

Osche said the new voting system would be implemented this November to work out any issues before next year’s presidential race.

