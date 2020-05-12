Pa. Governor Threatens to Withhold Federal Stimulus From “Non-compliant” Counties

“Tommy the Commie” Wolf took to Twitter on Monday to threaten “non-compliant” counties that open before his approval.

Wolf called those who open early “cowardly.”

The threat comes after Sheriff offices in multiple PA counties take a stand to uphold the Constitution and defy the Governor.

Wolf threatened businesses and counties that open without his approval:

Non-compliant counties won't be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds. Instead, those funds will be allocated to counties working to stop the spread of #COVID19. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020



There was immediate backlash:

You have personally destroyed small businesses in this state. Every business is essential, every worker is essential. All lives matter. Every business can safely open using precautions. If Walmart is safe, so is the mom & pop shop. @Potus @DOJPH #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus — wendogal (@BarkeryBed) May 11, 2020





