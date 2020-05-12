Pa. Governor Threatens to Withhold Federal Stimulus From “Non-compliant” Counties

Image Credits: Mark Makela / Stringer / Getty.

“Tommy the Commie” Wolf took to Twitter on Monday to threaten “non-compliant” counties that open before his approval.

Wolf called those who open early “cowardly.”

The threat comes after Sheriff offices in multiple PA counties take a stand to uphold the Constitution and defy the Governor.

Wolf threatened businesses and counties that open without his approval:


There was immediate backlash:




