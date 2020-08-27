PA State Police Say Homeowners 'Exchanged Gunfire' With Armed BLM 'Activists' in Bedford County

Pennsylvania State Police reported Tuesday afternoon that there was an “exchange” of gunfire between property owners and Black Lives Matter “activists” during the shooting incident in Bedford County on Monday night and “a shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic pistol and 9mm casings were all recovered at the scene.”

The “protesters” yesterday acted as though they were all innocent victims.

“The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop G Bedford station was contacted by a property owner on Monday, August 24 at 11:18 p.m. regarding a group of people in a private business parking lot. Troopers later learned the group was comprised of approximately 30 activists who are traveling on foot and in vehicles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. At approximately 11:35 p.m. at the same location and before state police arrival, the property owners confronted the activists. The confrontation escalated, and gunshots were exchanged between the property owners and the activists,” police said, as quoted by WTAE.

“One of the activists was struck by birdshot from a shotgun. The man was treated and released from the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, 1086 Franklin Street Johnstown, Pennsylvania,” police said.

“A shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic pistol and 9mm casings were all recovered at the scene.”

No wonder the “victims” didn’t want their identities known!

Police are still investigating and say no one has been charged at this time but charges may come at a later date.

Meanwhile, the roaming mob of “protesters” were involved in another shooting on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a hotel in Bedford.

As I documented yesterday, there is plenty of evidence to suggest these “protesters” may be armed illegally.

Police need to stop this mob and demand to see their firearms licenses before anyone else gets hurt!

