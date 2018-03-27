Packages With Explosive Material Sent to Military Installations In DC Area

Multiple suspicious packages containing explosive material were sent to at least three military installations in the Washington, D.C. area, a senior defense official told Fox News Monday.

Officials told Fox 5 DC a suspicious package was received at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Southwest Washington D.C. at around 8:30 a.m. The building was evacuated and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Belvoir, Va. examined the package, which tested positive for black powder and residue.

An X-ray of the package indicated a suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached, Army officials said. The package later was rendered safe.

