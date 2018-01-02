Pakistan Foreign Minister Challenges Trump to Hire an Audit Firm to Prove His Claim

Editor’s note: This piece is to display to our readers how unhinged Pakistan is after the president’s tweet described billions of dollars in aid being good for “nothing but lies and deceit.”

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday challenged President Donald Trump’s claim that the US has given Pakistan “more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years”, saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US president wrong.

Even as the Pakistani government is yet to issue an official response to Trump’s accusatory tweet that sparked a war of words between the two countries, the foreign minister offered that Trump could hire a US-based audit firm “on our expense” to verify the $33 billion aid figure and “let the world know who is lying & deceiving”.

Pres Trump quoted figure of $33billion given to PAK over last 15yrs,he can hire a US based Audit firm on our expense to verify this figure & let the world know who is lying & deceiving.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 2, 2018

The Pakistan Army spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had at a press conference last week asserted that the aid Pakistan received from the US was “reimbursement for support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda.”

