Pakistan is Spending $483 Million on Chain-link Fencing for 1,500-mile Border

Pakistan is spending around $483 million to build chain-link fences along its porous 1,500-mile border with Afghanistan.

The project aims to curtail the flow of terrorists between the two countries. It follows a yearslong Pakistani military push aimed at dismantling militant networks in its restive tribal North and South Waziristan regions.

“For the better security of our country and nation, we had to do this work,” a Pakistani army official, Brig. Nisar, who uses only one name, told journalists during a government-organized visit to the border this month.

The barrier has angered the Afghan government, which disputes the location of the boundary and says the fence will tear communities apart.

