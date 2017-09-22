Pakistan: Muslims beat and rape Christian boy, police side with perpetrators

“Victim’s father approached local police and informed them about the incident; however police seems reluctant to take action against the alleged assaulters.”
This is because the police are Muslims themselves, and have scant sympathy for Christians who are victimized and brutalized; they may also want to avoid having an angry Muslim mob show up at the police station.
“Christian boy sexually assaulted, police taking sides with guilty party,” by Madeeha Bakhsh, Christians In Pakistan, September 20, 2017:
A Christian boy allegedly sexually assaulted by a gang of seven men. Sher Dil resident of Attock claims that the alleged assaulters drove him to an isolated place and beat him violently afterwards subjected him to gang rape. Victim’s father approached local police and informed them about the incident; however police seems reluctant to take action against the alleged assaulters.
Izhaq Masih, father of Sher Dil has urged Ministry of Human Rights and Punjab Government to carry out fair investigations. Izhaq Masih detailed that Sher Dil was fooled by a fake Facebook ID by the name of Dur e Aab Fatima. He claims that the ID was being administered by Haleem one of the alleged assaulters.
In line with details divulged by Izhaq Masih, the incident took place on September 13, Wednesday. At around 8:30 pm, when Sher Dil was at a shop in local market, Qasim approached him and asked him to come with him to another local market. Qasim took him to an isolated place, where his accomplices namely Haleem, Usman, Owais, Sahil Butt, Danish and an unidentified rickshaw driver were already present.
Izhaq revealed that initially they started beating him violently and stripped off his clothes. They sexually assaulted Sher Dil and forced him to recite Kalma. Sher Dil was again beaten and fell unconscious, and was taken to a local hospital by the alleged rapists. They warned him of dire consequences if he would disclose the details of the incident to anyone, Izhaq Masih reveals.
After learning about the incident, Izhaq Masih approached Awan Sharif Police Station but all in vain. Following day, Izhaq took Sher Dil to City Police Station and informed the police about the alleged sexual assault. Izhaq claims that police took sides with the alleged rapists and conducted an unfair medical examination therefore; the medical report contradicts the truth that Sher Dil was sexually assaulted.
Calling upon the Ministry of Human Rights and Punjab Government, Izhaq Masih stated that he is a Christian and is employed as a sanitary worker. He claimed that the alleged rapists were continuously threatening to kill Sher Dil, as he urged the authorities to take notice of his plight. He urged the authorities to take immediate action so that police registers an FIR and carries out a fair and thorough medical examination of Sher Dil in order to establish correct facts.
