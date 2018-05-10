Pakistan police arrest two in suspected 'honor killing' of Italian woman

Police in Pakistan have arrested the father and brother of an Italian woman of Pakistani descent strangled in a suspected honor killing, police said on Thursday.

Rights groups say hundreds of women and girls are killed in Pakistan each year by family members angered at perceived damage to their “honor”, which may involve eloping, fraternizing with men or any infringement of conservative values regarding women.

Sana Cheema, 25, who lived in the northern Italian city of Brescia, was visiting relatives in Pakistan when she died last month, after suffering from what her family initially said was a “chronic ulcer and hypotension”.

Social media activists in Pakistan spotlighted the case, citing Italian media reports that Cheema might have been killed by her family after she refused to marry a man they selected.

