Pakistani Army Claims It Shot Down Indian Drone

Image Credits: AAMIR QURESHI / Contributor / Getty.

Earlier this week, Pakistani troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

Pakistan’s army claims it has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which intruded 700 meters on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control in Nekrun Sector, according to Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar.


This is the second time within a week that Pakistan has alleged that an Indian spy drone violated its airspace. On 27 May, Pakistan said its troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control.

The two countries’ armies had been exchanging fire in that sector throughout the past month.

The situation in Kashmir has been tense since both India and Pakistan claim sovereignty over the territory. The conflict flared up last August when the Indian government canceled the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.


