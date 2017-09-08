Pakistan's Biggest Bank Kicked Out of US, Fined over Terror Financing Charge

US banking regulators ordered Pakistan’s Habib Bank to shutter its New York office after nearly 40 years, for repeatedly failing to heed concerns over possible terrorist financing and money laundering, officials said Thursday.

Habib, Pakistan’s largest private bank, neglected to watch for compliance problems and red flags on transactions that potentially could have promoted terrorism, money laundering or other illicit ends, New York banking officials said.

The state’s Department of Financial Services, which regulates foreign banks, also slapped a $225 million fine on the bank, although that is much smaller than the $629.6 million penalty initially proposed.

Habib has operated in the United States since 1978, and in 2006 was ordered to tighten its oversight of potentially illegal transactions but failed to comply.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump: Tax reform 'needed now more than ever'

Trump: Tax reform ‘needed now more than ever’

Economy
Comments
Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin’s Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Economy
Comments

Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Economy
Comments

Trump Snubs GOP Elite For Hurricane Relief

Economy
Comments

Comments