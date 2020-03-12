"Pandemonium": Last-Minute Preppers Raid Texas' Largest Grocery Chain Over Coronavirus Fears

Last-minute shoppers in Texas raided the largest grocery chain in the state Thursday, spurring long lines and chaos over coronavirus panic buy items including toilet paper, frozen goods and hand sanitizer.

After a spokesperson for Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced they were “limiting product purchases to protect the supply chain,” all hell seemed to break loose.

Long lines awaited customers who seemingly never expected the panic buys to affect the Lone Star State.

“I’m usually [an] HEB guy, but there was just too much damn pandemonium in that spot today,” one man said.

Embattled Texans documented their stories on Twitter:

The panic buys follow an Oval Office address from President Trump Wednesday night where he announced new travel restrictions lasting 30 days affecting travelers from Europe.


This is a test — of govt/media ability to get the public to demand a police state. What’s happening now is the culmination of a long process of conditioning to accept the police state.

