PANIC: Searches For 'Virus Mask' Explode Online

Image Credits: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images.

Search engine requests for ‘virus mask’ have exploded as panic begins to set in regarding the deadly coronavirus, which experts have warned could lead to a global pandemic.

The spike is comparable to those registered during other major virus outbreaks:

The searches for “virus mask” are most prevalent in Singapore, China, Macao, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

Other related searches are exploding:

Statistics also show that in the US, people in Washington, Hawaii, California, the District of Columbia, and Massachusetts are the ones doing the most googling:

Cases of the killer virus have not only been reported in China but also in Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

A suspected case is being investigated in Texas, while The CDC has confirmed a traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle.

CNN reports that the man arrived to hospital in an ISOPOD and is being treated largely by a robot, in an effort to avoid any spread of the virus:

There are also several potential cases in the UK, prompting the government to call an emergency meeting.

Several frightening videos purporting to show victims of the virus have emerged, including people dropping dead in the street and a man being wheeled away in a giant quarantine box:

