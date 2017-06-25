Panicked Dems Want Russian Election Hoax Dropped

The establishment’s fake narrative that President Donald Trump was heavily dependent on Russia’s help to win the White House is collapsing.

The narrative, which absolves Hillary Clinton of blame for the election loss despite her numerous scandals and health problems, is a hard sell for Democratic voters who would rather see focus shift to the economy.

“Rank-and-file Democrats say the Russia-Trump narrative is simply a non-issue with district voters, who are much more worried about bread-and-butter economic concerns like jobs, wages and the cost of education and healthcare,” reported the Hill. “In the wake of a string of special-election defeats, an increasing number of Democrats are calling for an adjustment in party messaging, one that swings the focus from Russia to the economy.”

“The outcome of the 2018 elections, they say, hinges on how well the Democrats manage that shift.”

And that shift may occur as current Democratic leadership loses influence thanks to the recent special-election defeats.

“We can’t just talk about Russia because people back in Ohio aren’t really talking that much about Russia, about Putin, about Michael Flynn,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said on MSNBC. “They’re trying to figure out how they’re going to make the mortgage payment, how they’re going to pay for their kids to go to college, what their energy bill looks like.”

Ryan previously warned the Democratic Party was “going extinct” after Clinton’s election loss, and his numerous matter-of-fact statements expose the whole Russian narrative as establishment propaganda that’s out-of-touch with political reality.

“…The average American, the average working-class American, flipped their middle finger to the establishment, the Democratic establishment, the Republican establishment, Wall Street,” he said Nov. 20 on Fox Business. “They think that everybody’s more concerned with the donor class than they the working class.”

Even CNN was forced to back off the “Russian collusion” narrative after Breitbart pressured the establishment outlet to retract an anti-Trump story with significant inaccuracies.

“The retraction is a complete cave by a network that is notorious for trying to pick fights with President Trump and his allies,” reported Breitbart. “President Trump has identified CNN as a ‘very fake news’ network.”

“It comes on the heels of Breitbart News reporting on the inaccurate CNN hit piece, citing senior administration officials and sources close to Senate GOP leadership.”