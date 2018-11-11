Paradise Lost: California Burns As Wildfires Devastate Region

The most destructive fire in California’s history has caused hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes and so far killed 25 people, prompting President Trump to declare a state of emergency.

The Camp Fire that leveled the entire city of Paradise is but one of three major wildfires that firefighters are fighting to contain. Further south, the Hill and Woolsey fires tore through Malibu, causing 250,000 people to evacuate the area.

“It really seems like we are chasing it, it moves so fast, so aggressive, and the fire behavior is just so intense,” said Mike Grosenbach, a Los Angeles County firefighter.

Trump blamed forest mismanagement for the wildfires Saturday, threatening to pull federal funding if the state didn’t properly look after its forests.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

The National Weather Service extended a Reg Flag Warning, indicating a high risk of continued wildfires, until Tuesday.

Critical fire weather conditions expected across #NorCal Saturday night – Monday morning due to strong winds & dry conditions. Please be cautious & practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/m8EuEeu2TK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 9, 2018

A Google interactive map shows over a dozen fires raging from Southern California to Oregon.