Pardon Imminent Ahead of Roger Stone Reporting to Prison June 30

President Trump responded to a tweet suggesting Roger Stone would serve prison time by hinting at a pardon, stating that Stone “can sleep well at night.”

The president said in February that Stone would be exonerated and that he wanted the process to “play out” before stepping in, but given the recent actions of the Gen. Flynn’s trial judge, who unprecedented actions are baffling even the most apolitical of legal scholars, it’s likely Trump now realizes that Stone can’t be exonerated through the legal process if the process isn’t even being followed.

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

For starters, Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied Stone a new trial even after it was revealed that one of the jurors was a Democratic activist.

“There are dozens of posts expressing hatred for Trump, which is her right as a citizen, but how did she get on a jury involving Trump’s longtime close friend?” Cernovich.com asked at the time. “How did a federal court judge ever allow a far left-wing activist to sit on a case where a close Trump associate faced trial?”

The president also sees an opening for a pardon in the wake of former acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s Wednesday congressional testimony over the origins of the Russiagate probe.

In short, Rosenstein told the Senate Judiciary he didn’t know the dossier at the center of Russiagate was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and that the Mueller investigation had proceeded without any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Rosenstein also threw his former colleague Andrew McCabe under the bus by stating he was “not fully candid” with him about the ‘memos’ written by former FBI Director James Comey.

As a reminder, Stone was charged with process crimes – offenses against the judicial process – stemming from the Russiagate probe, and now Rosenstein suggests the probe never should have occurred to begin with.

