'Parenting Done Right!': Boy Shows How To Operate Rifle At NRA Convention

The National Rifle Association held its annual convention in Dallas last weekend, and a youngster named Maverick has captured the hearts of Second Amendment lovers everywhere.

The video, which has garnered almost 2 million views, show the 4-year-old pretend to shoot a rifle, even detaching and reattaching the magazine.

“That is adorable,” says interviewer and big game hunter Kendall Jones.

President Trump delivered a speech at the NRA convention, warning that “Second Amendment rights are under siege,” but assured the crowd that “they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president.”


