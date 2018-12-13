Parents Accuse CDC of Not Reporting Children's Deaths from Polio-like AFM

Parents of children who had a horrifying polio-like illness are accusing the Centers for Disease Control of hiding the deaths of two children who suffered from the condition.

The parents say by not publicly acknowledging the two deaths, the agency is intentionally downplaying the severity of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a disease that paralyzes healthy children in a matter of hours.

“I feel like they’re just sugar-coating this,” said Katie Bustamante, whose son Alex, age 6, died in May. “It eliminates my trust in the CDC.”

