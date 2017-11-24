Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

Some teachers at a Beijing kindergarten were suspended from duty as police began an investigation into alleged child abuse there.

Beijing police say they have performed forensic tests and obtained surveillance camera footage for investigation.

Preschool children at the RYB Education New World kindergarten in Chaoyang District were reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills.

Several parents had raised issues online about a class and reported their concerns to the police late Wednesday.

There are around 20 children in a bilingual class with four teachers, including one foreign teacher.

The kindergarten was still open Thursday, but few children showed up for the class concerned. Several parents waited at the school gate for an explanation.

A parent, who refused to give her name, said some children were told to take two pills each after lunch. She said it was uncertain whether her child had been sexually assaulted, as her three-year-old was “too little” to give account of what had taken place.

Founded in 1998, RYB Education is based in Beijing and listed in New York. It has more than 1,300 day care centers and nearly 500 kindergartens in 300 cities in China, according to its website.